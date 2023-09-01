Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Ellington Financial pays out 409.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

50.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 42.05% 12.65% 1.04% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $201.38 million 4.51 -$71.13 million $0.44 30.36 AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellington Financial.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

