Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 277.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.91. 520,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

