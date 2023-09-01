Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. 290,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.