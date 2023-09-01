Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,486 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,279. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.