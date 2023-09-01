Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

PXD stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,011. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

