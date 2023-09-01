Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.88. 860,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,053. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $38,546,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

