Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

