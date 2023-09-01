Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.05 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.06. 1,471,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

