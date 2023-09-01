Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 77,793 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

CDNS stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.02. 395,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

