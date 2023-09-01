Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.31. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

