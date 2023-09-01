Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.08 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130,477. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

