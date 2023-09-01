Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 697,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,794. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

