Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 210.2% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $700.92. 282,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.81 and a 200-day moving average of $578.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

