Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $205.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.