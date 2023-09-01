Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.53. 178,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,906. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

