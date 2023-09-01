Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 132,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.27. 682,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.