Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

