Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,985. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.