Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 838,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,942,174 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

