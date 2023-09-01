Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,177 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. 1,032,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,187. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

