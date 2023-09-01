Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,589 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 1,454,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.