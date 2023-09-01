Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,667 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

