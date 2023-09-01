Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.82.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

