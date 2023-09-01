Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 29,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 361,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Specifically, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,921. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.