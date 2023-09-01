Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

ERLFF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.