Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $4.79. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 21,757,400 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,605 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $578.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

