EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $259.33. The company had a trading volume of 113,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,073. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $439.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

