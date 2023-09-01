ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of ESE opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

