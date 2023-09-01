Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

