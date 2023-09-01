Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $266.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESS. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.45.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

NYSE ESS opened at $238.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $280.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

