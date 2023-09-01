Ethic Inc. Acquires 15,973 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 613,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

