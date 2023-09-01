Ethic Inc. Buys 32,737 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,778 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

HP Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

