Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 615,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $57.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.