Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. 118,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,143. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

