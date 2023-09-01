Ethic Inc. Purchases 13,462 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. 376,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

