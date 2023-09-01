Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.