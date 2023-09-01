Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Shares of CUYTF stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.73.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
