Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Marla J. Blow Sells 600 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

