Evercore ISI Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $38.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.35.

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,644,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,107 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

