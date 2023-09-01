Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $375,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,888. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 57,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVH

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.