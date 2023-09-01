Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 341,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 324,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

EPM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. 51,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,006. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

