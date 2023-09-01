Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 6,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

EXPE opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,535.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 106,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $248,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Expedia Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.