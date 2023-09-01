Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.57.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $896.23. 32,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.97. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $915.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

