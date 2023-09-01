Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

FTCH stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

