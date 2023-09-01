Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 444 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $163.45. 364,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,195. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

