Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 1,722,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

