Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 779,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.