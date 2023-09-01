Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. The company had a trading volume of 839,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.