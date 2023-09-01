Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 136,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,798. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.