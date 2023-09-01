Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.43.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

