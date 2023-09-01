Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,635. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

